Path to the Draft: UL LB Andre Jones

Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones seized his opportunity to showcase his talents at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He, however, wouldn't finish the drills after he pulled his hamstring while running the 40-yard dash.

“I've been through worse,” Jones said. “I couldn't even cry about it. God makes no mistakes. Everything is going to work out. The first shall be last, and the last shall be first. It's going to work out.”

Jones redeemed himself in a private pro day workout which helped scouts project him to be taken between the third and seventh rounds of the NFL Draft.

The former Cajun finished his career with 15.5 sacks and more than 200 total tackles.

For Jones, getting drafted will be a dream come true but joining the list of UL stars in the league is just as special.

“It would mean the world,” Jones said. “To get placed on the wall (inside the football facility), it would mean the world. When I came here, I looked at the wall and said I'm going to be here one day. It's that close. It will show all the other kids that you can make it from anywhere.”

