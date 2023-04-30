Path to the Draft: Five Cajuns gain opportunities to compete on the highest level

LAFAYETTE — LB Andre Jones: drafted in 7th round, 233rd overall pick — Washington Commanders

RB Chris Smith: signed with Seattle Seahawks

TE Johnny Lumpkin: signed with New England Patriots

WR John Stephens Jr.: signed with Dallas Cowboys

DB Bralen Trahan: opportunity to workout with Chicago Bears

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel