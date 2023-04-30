Path to the Draft: Five Cajuns gain opportunities to compete on the highest level

LAFAYETTE — LB Andre Jones: drafted in 7th round, 233rd overall pick — Washington Commanders
RB Chris Smith: signed with Seattle Seahawks
TE Johnny Lumpkin: signed with New England Patriots
WR John Stephens Jr.: signed with Dallas Cowboys
DB Bralen Trahan: opportunity to workout with Chicago Bears
