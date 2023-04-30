Watch Now
Path to the Draft: Five Cajuns gain opportunities to compete on the highest level

Including Jones, who was drafted in the 7th round
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 23:57:45-04

LAFAYETTE — LB Andre Jones: drafted in 7th round, 233rd overall pick — Washington Commanders

RB Chris Smith: signed with Seattle Seahawks

TE Johnny Lumpkin: signed with New England Patriots

WR John Stephens Jr.: signed with Dallas Cowboys

DB Bralen Trahan: opportunity to workout with Chicago Bears

