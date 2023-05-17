Ortego Cards 3-Under 69 on Day Two of NCAA Norman Regional

NORMAN, Okla. – Louisiana’s Eli Ortego catapulted up the leaderboard Tuesday as he shot a 3-under 69 in the second round of play at the NCAA Norman Regional held at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

The Lafayette, Louisiana, native is tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard and moved up 13 spots on the day.

As a team, the Ragin’ Cajuns moved up to 12th place, carding a 2-over 290. Alabama paces the field at 15-under as host Oklahoma (-13), Texas Tech (-11), Colorado (-11) and North Florida (-10) round out the top five.

Ortego was nearly flawless Tuesday as he was 3-under on the front nine with a birdie on No. 2 before tallying back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9. On the back nine, he was even-par through the first six holes before suffering his only blemish on the scorecard, a bogey on No. 16, but bounced backed with a birdie on 17.

Malan Potgieter sits in a tie for 18th at 2-under for the tournament with his second-consecutive round with a 1-under 71.

The freshman was 1-over at the turn and moved to even par following a birdie on No. 10. He suffered back-to-back bogies on Nos. 11 and 12, but responded with three birdies in the final six holes including two on 17 and 18 to finish at 1-under.

Charlie Flynn is tied for 63rd at 8-over, shooting a 3-over 75. Matt Weber is tied for 68th at 10-over and Jake Marler is tied for 71 at 18-over.

Louisiana closes at the 54-hole regional Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. and is paired with Kansas and UNCW.

