One-on-One with Louisiana's "Nigerian Nightmare"

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana linebacker, K.C. Ossai is one of the premiere leaders on the team.

The junior linebacker has rallied 45 total tackles, forced fumbles and a sack so far this season.

Ossai grew up playing football in Conroe, Texas but his roots are deep in Lagos, Nigeria. Hence, the name "Nigerian Nightmare."

"Obviously I'm Nigerian, and my coach was just saying 'You look like a nightmare.'"

It didn't take long for his college teammates to hop on the bandwagon as well.

"They still joke about it with me and when I first got here they were just laughing about it. I was a bigger guy coming in and it fit my persona."

His culture not only shines through his accent, but his attire as well. He says he's thankful for a team that accepts him for who he is.

For more, watch the one-on-one interview with Ossai and Meagan.

