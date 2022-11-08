Offensive Explosion leads Louisiana Men's Hoops to 106-55 victory over Centenary

Louisiana opened the season strong with a 106-55 victory over Centenary.

Jordan Brown led the way with 26 points and 9 rebounds. Lafayette High product Jalen Dalcourt poured in 13 points, while former LCA star Greg Williams added 11 points.

Next up, Louisiana heads to the Asheville Championship to face Harvard in the 1st round of this 4 team tournament.

