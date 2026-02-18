No. 7 Florida State run rules Louisiana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 7 Florida State softball scored five runs in the second inning and never looked back, defeating Louisiana 8-0 in five innings Tuesday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-4) were limited to four hits and committed two errors, while Florida State (9-2) capitalized on six walks and multiple defensive miscues to secure the run-rule victory.

Florida State broke the game open in the second inning despite recording just one hit. The Seminoles loaded the bases with a hit batter and two walks before taking advantage of a Louisiana error that brought home the first run. Another bases-loaded walk pushed the lead to 2-0, and an RBI fielder’s choice made it 3-0. Anna Hinde delivered the decisive blow with a two-run single to extend the advantage to 5-0.

Louisiana threatened in the third inning with singles from Mia Liscano and Hayley Hart, but Bella Dimitrijevic escaped the inning with a strikeout to preserve the shutout.

Florida State added three more runs in the fifth inning. Ashtyn Danley singled to start the rally and later scored on a wild pitch. Angelee Bueno followed with a sacrifice fly, and Bella Ruggiero capped the scoring with an RBI single to end the game via the mercy rule.

Hart led Louisiana at the plate, going 2 for 2. Liscano and Mia Norwood each added a hit for the Cajuns.

Dimitrijevic (1-0) earned the win, allowing three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Danley pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to complete the shutout.

Louisiana starter Lexi Delbrey (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs, none earned, in 1.1 innings with five walks.

The Cajuns return to action this weekend in the Purple and Gold Challenge, beginning with a double header against Howard (4:00 p.m.) and Michigan State (4:30 p.m.).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel