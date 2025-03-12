No. 4 LSU dominates Louisiana in 14-0 rout

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana softball looked to notch another upset victory this season as they went against No. 4 LSU, but the Tigers quickly put those hopes to rest with a dominant 14-0 win on Tuesday night.

LSU wasted no time seizing control, plating six runs on four hits in the first inning while sending their entire lineup to the plate. Meanwhile, the Cajuns struggled offensively, managing just one hit on the night.

Head coach Alyson Habetz acknowledged the team’s shortcomings but emphasized the need to respond.

“That is not the standard,” Habetz said. “We have to figure out how to consistently play to our level of Cajun softball. Tonight, we didn’t bring that.”

Louisiana (13-10) will look to bounce back as they open Sun Belt Conference play on the road against Marshall, beginning Friday in West Virginia.

