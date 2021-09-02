No. 23 Louisiana aims to cook No. 21 Texas

LAFAYETTE —

No. 23 Louisiana will have to cook a gameplan for two signal-callers against No. 21 Texas.

Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian named Hudson Card the starter for Saturday’s contest but mentioned that Casey Thompson will get snaps as well.

Sarkisian said that both quarterbacks bring something special to the recipe, and he doesn't want to mess it up.

“You guys remember when you'd go to your grandma's house, and she'd make the best cookies, right,” Sarkisian asked. “We try to not screw up grandma's cookie recipe. We try to make sure that we put everything in it that makes it taste the best. We try to not outthink or outsmart ourselves and say that if we added this (it’ll taste better). Now, all of a sudden you bite into that cookie that mom made, and it never quite tastes like grandma's cookies.”

The two teams will mix it up on Saturday, Sept. 4. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on FOX.

