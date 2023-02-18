Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

No. 22 UL Softball suffers first loss against Michigan, 7-6

Louisiana Auburn Softball
Sean Rayford/AP
Louisiana Lafayette's Stormy Kotzelnick runs to first during an NCAA softball game against Auburn on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. Auburn won 4-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Louisiana Auburn Softball
Posted at 11:32 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 00:35:03-05

No. 22 Louisiana suffers their first loss of the season, falling 7-6 to Michigan.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 6-1 after 2 innings. Stormy Kotzelnick kept the Cajuns in it, as her 3-run home run in the 4th and RBI single in the 5th helped UL draw within 1 run.

Next up, UL takes on No. 5 Oklahoma State at 9:30 am Saturday, then No. 4 Arkansas at 3:30 pm. You can watch both games on ESPN+

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.