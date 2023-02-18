No. 22 UL Softball suffers first loss against Michigan, 7-6

No. 22 Louisiana suffers their first loss of the season, falling 7-6 to Michigan.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 6-1 after 2 innings. Stormy Kotzelnick kept the Cajuns in it, as her 3-run home run in the 4th and RBI single in the 5th helped UL draw within 1 run.

Next up, UL takes on No. 5 Oklahoma State at 9:30 am Saturday, then No. 4 Arkansas at 3:30 pm. You can watch both games on ESPN+

