No. 22 Louisiana Posts 5-0 Shutout of Jackson State

LAFAYETTE – JT Etheridge and four relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and No. 22-ranked Louisiana got two RBI from Trey LaFleur and Jose Torres in a 5-0 win over Jackson State on Tuesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Duncan Pastore went 2-for-3 at the plate as Louisiana (35-15) posted its seventh shutout of the season to move to within one of national leader Texas A&M.

Etheridge, making his third career start, tossed a career-high 4.1 innings on the mound for the Ragin’ Cajuns and struck out six. The right-hander retired the first 13 batters he faced until Joseph Eichelberger squirted a one-out single in the fifth past LaFleur down the first-base line.

Blake Marshall (1-1) relieved Etheridge after a walk to the following batter, Shemar Harris, and immediately got Arjun Huerta to ground into a 1-6-3 double play to end the Tigers’ first threat of the contest.

Louisiana scored all the runs it would need in the bottom half of the frame after JSU starter Stevins Spurgeon (4-1) hit Connor Cuff before Josh Alexander reached on a bunt single. After both runners advanced on Jose Torres’ sacrifice bunt, LaFleur laced a double into the left-center field gap to plate both runners and give Louisiana a 2-0 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns broke the game open in the eighth as they scored three runs on one hit against a pair of JSU (30-17) relievers.

Pastore led off the inning when he reached on a walk from Miles Thomas before loading the bases after JSU’s second pitcher of the inning, Je-andrick Lourens, hit Caleb Stelly and pinch-hitter Maddox Mandino.

Louisiana would score as Bryan Broussard, Jr’s. pop-up into shallow right field was dropped for an error, allowing pinch-runner Colton Ryals to score, before Torres singled through the left side to drive in Stelly and Mandino.

Marshall earned the win for Louisiana after pitching 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. LP Langevin recorded the final five outs for the Ragin’ Cajuns, striking out four batters to earn his seventh save of the year.

Sebastian Cabeza and Harris each collected hits for JSU, which claimed a three-game sweep of Mississippi Valley State late Monday. Spurgeon took the loss for the Tigers after scattering six hits and striking four in 7.0 innings.

Louisiana will travel to Statesboro, Ga., to resume Sun Belt Conference play beginning on Friday when it visits Georgia Southern at J.I. Clements Stadium. First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.

