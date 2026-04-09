No. 21 Virginia edges UL despite Cajuns’ 11-hit effort

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 21 Virginia capitalized on timely hitting and held off a late push from Louisiana to secure a 5-4 win Wednesday at Palmer Park.

Louisiana (22-18) outhit Virginia 11-4 but stranded nine runners and couldn’t break through in the final inning.

Virginia (32-6) struck first in the opening frame. Reagan Hickey delivered a two-run single up the middle to give the Cavaliers an early 2-0 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns responded in the fourth inning. Cecilia Vasquez lined a two-run single to right-center, scoring Brooke Otto and Mia Norwood to tie the game at 2-2.

Virginia regained control in the fifth. Jade Hylton launched a two-run home run to right-center, putting the Cavaliers back in front 4-2.

Louisiana answered again in the sixth. Dayzja Williams tripled to right field and scored on Mia Liscano’s infield single. Liscano later came home on a wild pitch to even the score at 4-4.

The Cavaliers took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Hickey lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Kelsey Hackett for a 5-4 advantage.

Louisiana threatened in the seventh after Norwood singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, but Virginia retired the final two batters to seal the win.

Norwood led Louisiana at the plate, going 4-for-4. Liscano added two hits and an RBI, while Williams finished with two hits and a run scored.

In the circle, Julianne Tipton (4-2) took the loss for Louisiana, allowing two runs over two innings in relief. Bethaney Noble started and gave up three runs over four innings.

Eden Bigham (11-1) earned the win for Virginia, pitching three innings and allowing two runs, one earned.

Louisiana stays in the state of Virginia when they take on James Madison in a three-game series beginning on Friday, April 10 at 4 p.m.

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