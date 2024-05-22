No. 21-ranked Louisiana Opens Play Wednesday In SBC Championships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The No. 21-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens play on Wednesday facing No. 8-seeded Old Dominion in the 2024 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship presented by Troy University.

First pitch for the game at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) or worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (40-16) claimed the outright Sun Belt Conference title last week after taking two of three games from South Alabama in the regular-season finale at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. The Ragin’ Cajuns earned a three-game sweep of ODU (30-24), a 3-2 winner over USA in Tuesday’s single-elimination game, earlier this season outscoring the Monarchs by a combined 18-1.

The Ragin’ Cajuns dominated the All-Sun Belt team which was released on Monday with Kyle DeBarge (Player of the Year), LP Langevin (Pitcher of the Year), Chase Morgan (Freshman of the Year) and Matt Deggs (Coach of the Year) claiming four of six specialty awards.

DeBarge (.361-21-67), Langevin (6-1, 3.43 ERA) and Morgan (4-2, 2.76 ERA) was joined on the All-SBC team by first baseman Trey LaFleur (.360-10-37) with southpaw Andrew Herrmann (5-3, 2.90 ERA) named to the second team.

Morgan, the SBC leader in ERA, will start on the mound for Louisiana against the Monarchs.

