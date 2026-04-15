No. 17 LSU blanks Louisiana behind Heavener’s perfect outing

LAFAYETTE — No. 17 LSU rolled past Louisiana 8-0 in five innings Tuesday night at Lamson Park, powered by a dominant pitching performance from Jayden Heavener and a five-run second inning that broke the game open.

Heavener (11-6) was flawless in the circle, tossing a complete-game no-hitter while allowing just two walks and striking out two over five innings. The Tigers limited Louisiana to 15 batters and did not allow a runner past first base.

LSU (29-14) did most of its damage in the second inning, capitalizing on walks and timely hitting. Destiny Harris delivered a two-run single, Avery Hodge added an RBI groundout, and Jalia Lassiter capped the inning with a two-run home run to right-center to make it 5-0.

The Tigers extended the lead in the third when Sierra Daniel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and added two more runs in the fourth on a two-run homer from Char Lorenz.

Lorenz finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lassiter and Harris each drove in two runs. LSU scored eight runs on six hits while drawing seven walks.

Louisiana (22-22) struggled offensively, failing to record a hit against Heavener. The Ragin’ Cajuns drew two walks but struck out twice and left two runners on base.

Julianne Tipton (4-5) took the loss after allowing three runs in one inning of work. Louisiana used three pitchers, but LSU’s early surge proved too much to overcome.

UL welcomes Coastal Carolina to Lamson Park for the start of a three-game series on Friday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m.

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