No. 16 Louisiana Softball sweeps Georgia State in doubleheader

The offense paved the way to start the day and a dominant effort in the circle closed out the day as No. 16 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball posted a 10-2 (5 inn.), 4-0 doubleheader sweep of Georgia State in Sun Belt Conference play on Good Friday at the Bob Heck Softball Complex.

Louisiana (24-6, 10-1 Sun Belt) unleashed a 13-hit attack in Game 1 that featured season-high totals in home runs (5) and total bases (28). In Game 2, Kandra Lamb continued her mastery in SBC play by facing only one batter over the minimum and retiring Georgia State (12-17, 0-9 Sun Belt) in order six times.

With the sweep the Ragin’ Cajuns claimed the series victory over the Panthers, extending the program’s nation-leading and Sun Belt record number of consecutive conference series won to 60 straight dating back to March 2013.

Louisiana also increased its season-best winning streak, which began on March 21 at UT Arlington, to nine games.

Jade Gortarez single-handedly jumpstarted the offense in Game 1 as she staked Louisiana out to a 3-0 lead with a two-out RBI single in the first inning and a two-run home run in the third inning.

The early production from Gortarez was more than enough support for Summer Ellyson who struck out seven and held the Panthers scoreless for 4-1/3 innings before a late-game home run spoiled the shutout.

The Ragin’ Cajuns placed crooked numbers on the scoreboard in their final three at bats to create the blowout margin. Along the way Sophie Piskos launched a home run in the fourth inning for her first collegiate hit, then to start off the fifth inning Justice Milz, Julie Rawls and Melissa Mayeux all homered in succession to extend the advantage into run-rule territory.

Game 2 saw another quick strike from Louisiana as the visitors plated two runs in the opening inning capped off by an RBI single from Milz.

Lamb protected the early lead, and then some, as she began the game retiring the first 13 GSU batters that she faced. She wound up allowing a single hit to the Panthers and struck out eight.

Additional insurance was gained off an RBI single from Ciara Bryan in the second inning and Rawls’ second home run of the day which came in the sixth inning.

