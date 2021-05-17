No. 14 Louisiana Softball Heading to Baton Rouge Regional

No. 14 Louisiana Sofball's path to the Women's College World Series begins in Baton Rouge.

The Cajuns will be the 2 seed in the Baton Rouge regional. UL will face 3 seed George Washington in game 1, Friday at 5:30 pm.

LSU is the host and will take on 4-Seed McNeese State at 3 pm.

With so much Louisiana flavor in this region, the Cajuns have faced both the Tigers and Cowgirls twice. UL dropped both meetings with LSU, but swept their 2 games with MSU.

UL is coming off a weekend where they dominated at the Sun Belt Tournament. The Cajuns won the title in Troy, Alabama, after outscoring their opponents 36-9. The Cajuns are very confident entering postseason play.

"I think we're to the point, especially after this game and the week that we had. Any regional we go to, our name is going to pop up and they're not going to take us lightly," said Cajuns senior Jade Gortarez Saturday after the SBC Title Game.

Louisiana is 44-10 overall and also the Sun Belt Regular Season Champs.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel