New faces, fresh energy as Louisiana softball opens 2026 season

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball opens its 2026 season this week with a familiar core, a handful of impactful newcomers and a revamped coaching staff that hopes to push the Cajuns to another level.

Head coach Alyson Habetz enters her second season at the helm with 14 returners back from last year’s roster, giving the Cajuns a strong foundation as they begin the new campaign. But it may be the new faces — both on the field and in the dugout — that define this group.

“We wanted to bring in some offense into the heart of the lineup,” Habetz said. “The athletes that we brought in really help us do that.”

Louisiana added three transfers through the portal: Julianne Tipton from Arizona State, LSU transfer Madyson Manning and Kaplan native Kennedy Marceaux, who comes to Lafayette from Alabama. The trio has quickly meshed with the returning roster during preseason workouts.

“All three of them have fit in very well,” sophomore outfielder Gabbie Stutes said. “It was smooth sailing. There were no problems or anything. They fit in perfectly with us.”

The Cajuns also reshaped their coaching staff ahead of the season. Kyle Brady joined the program in September as pitching coach, bringing experience from leading pitching staffs at UConn and Toledo.

Senior pitcher Lexie Delbrey said Brady’s impact has been felt beyond mechanics.

“He’s helped me a lot mentally,” Delbrey said. “Just my mental game and how to grow from failure.”

Junior pitcher Sage Ryan echoed those sentiments, noting Brady’s ability to tailor his approach to different athletes.

“He kind of matches my brain,” Ryan said. “He supports each of us in different aspects.”

On the offensive side, Bill Shipman joined the staff after a stop at Western Michigan. His analytic-driven approach has focused on improving consistency and confidence at the plate.

“He helps me a lot with the mental side,” sophomore infielder Emily Smith said. “We work every day and talk through my at-bats. It’s different from what I know, and it’s helped.”

Habetz said the additions of Brady and Shipman have brought fresh perspective to the program.

“It’s just a new energy and a different viewpoint,” Habetz said. “They’ve both been great additions.”

Louisiana opens the season at home with the Louisiana Classic, playing four games over the weekend. The Cajuns begin Friday with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against Tulsa, followed by a 6 p.m. game against Jacksonville State.

