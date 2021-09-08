Napier impressed with Colonels' quarterback, Lindsey Scott, ahead of home opener

LAFAYETTE — Nicholls took a loss this weekend after battling against the Memphis Tigers, but 2021 has not been normal for the Colonels. They had a spring season where they finished with a 4-3 record.

Leading to them success was their dual threat quarterback, Lindsey Scott, who had over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns in only 7 games. He's certainly got the attention of the Cajuns.

"He's a really good player," says Cajuns' head coach Billy Napier. "This guy has been making plays all the way to back to high school. I can remember scouting the guy coming out. He's an accurate passer, he's got really good arm talent. He's got a good understanding of their system and he can make plays with his feet, though he's got quickness and speed."

Napier continues on how big he is to the program, "He's a big piece of the puzzle when you start talking about stuff in their options. There's no question his ability to extend the play break the pocket, and also the quarterback does that run game and the read game. He's gonna be a big part of the challenge here on Saturday night."

The Cajuns have played the Colonels four times dating back to 1990 winning all 4 contests.

