Napier devotes final week to Cajuns winning Sun Belt title

It’s finally Sun Belt championship week—something that we’ve been waiting to talk about for what feels like years.

Louisiana faces off with App State for the second time this season.

The talk of the city, however, is saying goodbye to Cajuns head coach Billy Napier who accepted the task of being the next head coach at Florida.

Monday, Napier spoke to the media for the first time since the announcement happened on Sunday.

"I think it's important for everyone to realize the commitment that we've made to the players and the staff here,” Napier said. “We have a singular focus on trying to do the best job we can for this team and when we're done here, we'll move forward and start working on the challenges that are ahead of us."

As expected, Napier is coaching in the title game on Saturday. One has to wonder, though, how he is maintaining his present and future.

The early signing period for college football begins on December 15, which is 16 days away.

The 42-year-old, however, made it clear until the clock hits triple zeros, his focus is in Cajun Country.

"There was no question regarding coaching at a conference championship game. I mean, that was non-negotiable,” Napier said. “We're going to focus on the task at hand. I think from a loyalty standpoint, anything less than that would be, you know, that's not who we are or what we're about. My schedule won't change this week, and I think we owe it to the players, and that's the approach that we'll take."

Napier also told the media that he has devoted time outside of coaching the Cajuns to get ready for the future.

After the title game, Napier will board a plane to Gainesville, FL on Sunday, December 5 to be introduced as the Gators’ new headman.

