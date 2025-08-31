Missed chances, painful ending: Why Rice beat Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — The excitement was high for Louisiana football’s season opener Saturday night — a new stadium name, a new quarterback, and a new year. But the celebration turned to disappointment as Rice spoiled the debut of Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, defeating the Ragin’ Cajuns 14-12.

The game marked the first start for Ole Miss transfer Walker Howard, who finished 10 of his 22 pass attempts for 88 yards and one interception, as the offense struggled to find rhythm. Louisiana finished with just 239 total yards, committed two turnovers and saw multiple key drops from receivers. The team’s lone touchdown came on a 25-yard zone-read keeper by Howard in the second half.

“It felt like it was very hard to get in rhythm on offense,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It felt like we needed to hit on some explosives tonight, and we didn’t.”

The Cajuns had chances late but couldn’t cash in, settling for two Tony Sterner field goals (51 yardsinstead of touchdowns. Running back Bill Davis, who rushed for 58 yards, said the unit has to execute better in key moments.

“Field goals don’t win games,” Davis said. “We had plenty of opportunities to win, and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Defensively, Louisiana adjusted after a rocky start. The Cajuns gave up 187 rushing yards to Rice in the first half, but the defense clamped down after halftime, holding the Owls to just 26 yards on the ground while forcing three three-and-outs. Linebacker Jaden Dugger led the unit with 10 tackles.

“Getting those stops when we’re down is what we needed,” Dugger said. “It gave our offense more chances to get going.”

One of the more concerning moments came in the final drive, when Howard limped off with what appeared to be a lower body injury. He did not return, though Desormeaux said it was precautionary.

“I’m not going to put a kid out there where he might get hurt because he wants to play,” Desormeaux said. “It’s not worth getting a kid really hurt for the long term.”

Louisiana (0-1) will look to regroup quickly as it turns its focus to McNeese. The Cajuns will face the Cowboys next Saturday before wrapping up nonconference play later this month.

