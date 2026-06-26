Mikhail Dulkay eager to bring versatility, defense to UL basketball

LAFAYETTE — New Louisiana men's basketball signee Mikhail Dulkay says his decision to join the Ragin’ Cajuns came down to more than just an opportunity to play Division I basketball.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Russia said head coach Quannas White and the Louisiana coaching staff sold him on a defensive-minded culture that matched his style of play.

“The picture that Coach Q translated was tough defense, playing fast and getting out in transition,” Dulkay said. “I love to play defense. I want to be as versatile as I can and guard one through five. I think I can become the best version of myself in Coach Q’s system.”

Dulkay said Louisiana first reached out in mid-April before setting up conversations with White, assistant coach Donald Reyes and the rest of the coaching staff. Those discussions eventually led to a commitment after what he described as a lengthy decision-making process.

“I talked with a couple of schools,” Dulkay said. “It wasn't a one-day decision for me. I analyzed everything because that's part of my personality. I really believed in the coaching staff, the energy and the vision they have for next season.”

The move to Louisiana also required navigating an extensive visa process. Dulkay credited Reyes for helping him complete the paperwork, adding that his visa has now been approved and he is awaiting final issuance before traveling to Lafayette.

While Dulkay has never visited the United States, he said playing college basketball has long been a dream.

“The United States is the birthplace of basketball,” he said. “To compete with the best players and experience that basketball culture is something I've always wanted. Right now it still feels like I'm living in a dream.”

Dulkay arrives after playing professionally with Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he practiced alongside former NBA players and competed against high-level talent. He believes that experience will help ease his transition to the college game, even as he adapts to a different style of basketball.

“I think I can bring more than scoring,” Dulkay said. “I can make smart decisions, play without the ball, defend multiple positions and help the team win.”

He described himself as a versatile forward who models parts of his game after NBA players Cooper Flagg and Franz Wagner, while also drawing inspiration from Russian basketball legend Andrei Kirilenko.

Dulkay said he has already joined team group chats and has begun building relationships with his future teammates despite the eight-hour time difference between Russia and Louisiana.

The team's player-only chat carries an ambitious name.

“The name of the chat is ‘Sun Belt Champs,’” Dulkay said. “That's our goal — to make that name true one day.”

As he prepares to begin his first season in Lafayette, Dulkay said connecting with the fan base is one of his priorities. He plans to document his journey through social media and YouTube while embracing his Russian identity.

“I want to share my culture,” Dulkay said. “Please call me Misha or Mikhail. I want people to know who I am. I'm really excited to join this team, and I'll do everything I can to help us win and make the people of Lafayette proud.”

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