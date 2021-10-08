Mic'd Up: UL vs App State Showdown Preview with Jay Walker

Louisiana. Appalachian State. It doesn't get bigger than that in the Sun Belt.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sit down with the Voice of the Cajuns, Jay Walker, to preview Cajuns versus Mountaineers.

We discuss UL's resurgent run game, if the Cajuns level of play is a good sign entering this matchup against the Mountaineers, and why the 2021 version of App State has a new look.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel