Mic'd Up: UL vs App State Showdown Preview with Jay Walker

Mic'd Up: UL-App State Preview with Jay Walker
Posted at 1:00 AM, Oct 08, 2021
Louisiana. Appalachian State. It doesn't get bigger than that in the Sun Belt.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sit down with the Voice of the Cajuns, Jay Walker, to preview Cajuns versus Mountaineers.

We discuss UL's resurgent run game, if the Cajuns level of play is a good sign entering this matchup against the Mountaineers, and why the 2021 version of App State has a new look.

