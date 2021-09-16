Mic'd Up: UL-Ohio Preview with Jay Walker

Louisiana has a primetime showdown with Ohio for Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sit down with the 'Voice of the Cajuns' Jay Walker, to preview the Cajuns vs. the Bobcats.

The discussion includes the progression of Levi Lewis, the run game struggles, history with Ohio and if tonight is a statement game for UL.

