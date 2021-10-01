Mic'd Up: UL at South Alabama Preview with Dave Schultz

Louisiana Football will travel to Mobile this weekend, to face a hungry and undefeated South Alabama.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sat down with Dave Schultz, host of "The Game Plan" on Sports Radio 105.5 in Mobile, AL to preview the Cajuns-Jaguars matchup. Schultz is a familiar face in Acadiana, as he was the previous host of "SportsChat" on 103.7 The Game in Lafayette.

In the Mic'd Up, Schultz discusses South Alabama's 3-0 start, new head coach Kane Wommack and the biggest key in the UL-USA showdown.

