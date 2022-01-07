Mic'd Up: Transfer Portal Talk with Cody Junot

The topic dominating College Football at the moment is not the New Year 6 Bowls or the upcoming National Championship. It's The Transfer Portal.

Everyday it seems like another big name is looking for a new home. LSU starting Quarterback Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M. Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams is in the portal. At UL, 5 players have chosen to explore their options, including running backs Montrell Johnson and Emani Bailey, offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and cornerback Mekhi Garner.

In our latest Mic'd Up, UL Sideline Reporter Cody Junot sits down with us to discuss the effects of the transfer portal, who could be the biggest loss for the Cajuns and why the transfer portal will also work in Louisiana's favor in the long run.

