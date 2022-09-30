Mic'd Up: South Alabama vs Louisiana Homecoming Preview with Dave Schultz

It's homecoming week at Louisiana! Coming into town to face the Ragin' Cajuns, will be their toughest test yet in South Alabama.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sat down with Dave Schultz, host of "The Game Plan" on Sports Radio 105.5 in Mobile, AL to preview the Cajuns-Jaguars matchup. Schultz is a familiar face in Acadiana, as he was the previous host of "SportsChat" on 103.7 The Game in Lafayette.

In the Mic'd Up, Schultz discusses the makeover of South Alabama, Jags star RB La'Damien Webb and how USA views UL as the gold standard in the Sun Belt.

