Mic'd Up: Remembering Robe with Brennan Breaux

"It is more important to be a small part of something big, than a big part of something small."

That's a quote from the late, great Tony Robichaux. Even two years after his passing, it's still sometimes hard to believe. But his impact lives on through the people he touched. In our latest Mic'd up, we sat down with former UL outfielder Brennan Breaux to talk about Robe's legacy, memories as a player & fan, and favorite Robe-isms.

