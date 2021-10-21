Mic'd Up: KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison talks UL vs Arkansas State

Louisiana and Arkansas State used to be the premier rivalry in the Sun Belt West. While the teams are heading in opposite directions so far in 2021, that won't take any of teh intensity away from this showdown.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sit down with Chris Hudgison, the Sports Director at KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to preview the Cajuns and Red Wolves.

We discuss what's responsible for Arkansas State 1-5 start to the season, the improvements of QB Layne Hatcher and what makes a successful finish for Butch Jones and the Red Wolves to finish the year.

Kickoff between Louisiana and Arkansas State is set for 6:30 pm Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel