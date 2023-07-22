Mic'd Up: Frank Bartley Discusses Pelicans Summer League Experience

In our latest Mic'd Up, Sports Director Seth Lewis talks with former UL star Frank Bartley about his experience with the Pelicans Summer League.

This was Bartley's 1st opportunity with the NBA, after spending 6 seasons playing internationally. In 3 games with NOLA in Vegas, Bartley averaged 5.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting 57% from 3.

For Bartley, the opportunity to play for the Pels was a dream come true. Not only is he a UL alum, and graduate of Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge, but Bartley is originally from New Orleans prior to Hurricane Katrina.

Bartley spent 2 seasons with the Cajuns (2016-2018), where he was the LSWA Louisiana Player of the Year for the Cajuns in 2018, to go along with a 1st team All-Sun Belt selection.

