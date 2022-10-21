Mic'd Up: Arkansas State vs Louisiana preview with KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison

Louisiana returns home this weekend to take on their heated rivals in the Arkansas State Red Wolves

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sat down with KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison to preview the Cajuns-Red Wolves matchup.

Hudgison discusses why A-State has struggled in their 2-5 start, plus the emergence of former Florida State star James Blackman at Quarterback.

