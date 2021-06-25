Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Meyers overcomes slow start, qualifies for javelin finals

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Athletics
Claire Meyers Javelin UL
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 18:13:37-04

Louisiana senior Claire Meyers used a 49.22m third throw to slip inside the top-10 and advance to Saturday's Olympic Trials javelin final.

Meyers, a North Vermilion alumna, struggled in her first two throws, hitting just 40m, ranking dead last. But a third throw, just shy of 50m moved her into tenth, qualifying her to compete in Saturday's javelin finals. Meyers began the meet ranked 20th in the US.

The top-3 throwers earn spots on Team USA. The finals will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and streams at NBCSports.com.

Former Ragin' Cajun vaulter Morgann qualified for the pole vault finals Thursday night. That event takes place Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.