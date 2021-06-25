Meyers overcomes slow start, qualifies for javelin finals

Louisiana senior Claire Meyers used a 49.22m third throw to slip inside the top-10 and advance to Saturday's Olympic Trials javelin final.

Meyers, a North Vermilion alumna, struggled in her first two throws, hitting just 40m, ranking dead last. But a third throw, just shy of 50m moved her into tenth, qualifying her to compete in Saturday's javelin finals. Meyers began the meet ranked 20th in the US.

The top-3 throwers earn spots on Team USA. The finals will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and streams at NBCSports.com.

Former Ragin' Cajun vaulter Morgann qualified for the pole vault finals Thursday night. That event takes place Saturday at 7:40 p.m.

