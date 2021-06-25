LeLeux clears 4.5m, qualifies for Saturday's final

Morgann LeLeux cleared 4.5m in her first attempt Thursday at the US Track & Field Olympic Tirals, solidifying her spot in Saturday's finals.

LeLuex entered the meet ranked fifth in the US, hoping to earn one of the three spots on the Olympic team.

After sitting out the opening height, LeLeux jumped in at 4.4m. After missing her first vault, she cleared her next two bars, finishing sixth. Thirteen vaulters qualified for Saturday's final, which begins at 7:40 p.m. It will stream on NBCSports.com.

To qualify for the Olympic team, LeLeux will have to unseat one of the three greatest American vaulters of all time. Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte and Jenn Suhr are the favorites to represent Team USA in Tokyo.

KATC Sports' Seth Lewis met with LeLeux ahead of the qualifiers. She said she began dreaming of competing in the Olympics when she was just a little girl.

"That little 5-year-old girl that had the Olympic dream, worked her butt off, went through so many obstacles. To finally just be in that place, it will all feel worth it. It was feel like it was meant to be and that the fight every step of the way was worth it," she said.

LeLeux finished fourth at the Olympic Trials in 2016. You can see Seth's full report here.

