Menard, Durke and Lada among Cajuns entering Transfer Portal

Six reserve Ragin' Cajuns Baseball players have entered their names into the transfer portal, according to D1 Baseball.

The list is led by infielder Bobby Lada, along with Acadiana natives Chipper Menard and Hayden Durke

Lada logged 29 starts this season, and finished with a .228 batting average with 2 homers and 9 RBI.

Menard, a NISH product, had the most appearances of any pitchers. He finished 5-1, with a 4.44 ERA and tied for a team high with 3 saves.

Durke was a Top 100 prospect coming out of North Vermilion in 2020, but has dealt with injuries in his 2 seasons with Louisiana. In 2022, he finished with 10 appearances and 12.1 innings pitched, while holding a 6.57 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 13 walks.

The other 3 names to enter the portal are Drew Shifflet, Bryce Callaway and Jack Clark

Shifflet had 8 appearances on the mound with a 5.82 ERA. Callaway only pitched twice this season, allowing 3 runs in those appearances. Clark played in 4 games, but went 0-10 at the plate with an RBI.

Callaway has already committed to play at Southern University.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel