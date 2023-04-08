McGehee Stellar On The Mound as Louisiana Tops Marshall, 5-2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Redshirt freshman Blake McGehee pitched 6.0 solid innings in earning his first collegiate victory and Will Veillon drove in a pair of runs to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to a 5-2 win over Marshall in a Sun Belt Conference series on Friday at GoMart Ballpark.

John Taylor and CJ Willis each drove in runs while David Christie pitched the final 3.0 innings for his first career save as Louisiana (22-9, 8-3 Sun Belt) scored five unanswered runs after Marshall (13-15, 4-7 Sun Belt) claimed a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

McGehee (1-0) limited Marshall to six hits and struck out six while allowing his first career run in 13.1 innings pitched on the season.

Louisiana trailed 1-0 in the third before tying the contest when Taylor was hit by a pitch, moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on Willis’ RBI single up the middle off Marshall starter Raymond Pacella (0-3).

Marshall threatened in the bottom half of the inning as Luke Edwards hit a leadoff triple to center, but McGehee calmly got out of the inning as he fanned Kyle Schaefer and Owen Ayers before getting to Gio Ferraro to ground out to short.

Veillon would reach on a fielder’s choice in the fourth to score Julian Brock for a 2-1 lead before scoring from third when Taylor was caught in a rundown between first and second on an attempted double steal.

Louisiana opened the sixth with a walk to Ben Robichaux before Heath Hood reached on a bunt single. Pacella, who went 7.0 innings and fanned four, struck out Brock and Carson Roccaforte before Veillon hit an RBI single to center, stole second and scored on Taylor’s infield single.

Christie allowed a pair of hits and struck out two batters in matching his longest outing of the season. Roccaforte and Willis each had two hits to lead Louisiana’s eight-hit attack while Veillon stole a pair of bases as Louisiana increased its season total to 96.

Daniel Carinci went 4-for-4 at the plate for the Thundering Herd while Schaefer and Christian Lucio each drove in runs.

The series – the first between the schools on the diamond – concludes on Saturday in a 12 p.m. CT contest. Louisiana will send Jackson Nezuh (4-1, 8.05 ERA) to the mound with Marshall countering with Zac Addkison (1-3, 3.47 ERA).

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans in the Lafayette area able to listen to the game on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

