Mayeux embraces early setbacks to become Player of the Year

LAFAYETTE — Melissa Mayeux earning Sun Belt Player of the Year makes sense to those in her circle.

“She’s the hardest working person on our team,” Cajuns senior pitcher Kandra Lamb said. “I want to say that she is the hardest working person in the Sun Belt.”

“That’s the kind of athlete that you want to honor,” Cajuns head coach Gerry Glasco said. “She’s the kind of athlete that deserves success.”

For the Cajuns' senior, the fame caught her off guard.

“When I found out I was shopping,” Mayeux said. “I had my phone, and it was blowing up at some point. I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

You’d think after a campaign of 29 RBI and six home runs there’d be time to reflect but despite the recognition, Mayeux continues to grind.

“Last night (Monday), I was hitting until two in the morning,” Mayeux said. “It’s just another chance that I get to work more.”

The utility player is no stranger to working. Born in France, Mayeux came to the US and learned to speak English while maintaining a 3.6 GPA and a softball career for Louisiana.

However, early in this season, Mayeux didn’t contribute on the field right away. In the first seven games, the senior started in just two contests.

“That was hard,” Mayeux said. “At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t expecting to have the year that I just had. I understand the definition of work while you wait.”

“She accepts reality,” Glasco said. “If she’s not getting the bat on the ball or getting hits, she knows it. She just works harder. When she does have success, she works harder.”

Amid waiting, UL had a few players get hurt. Mayeux gained an opportunity to start, and that’s when she began shooting for the stars.

“I knew that I could step up for my team and fill the holes where someone was hurt,” Mayeux said. “My main thing was to hit and hit often.”

Mayeux traveled almost 5,000 miles across the country to chase her dream and now, she wants her journey to run across the world.

“If you really want to do something, you can go for it,” Mayeux said. “It’s not going to be easy. You’re going to have to make sacrifices, you’re going to miss home, and you’re going to feel like it’s not worth it. Once you look back to what you achieved, that’s where you can feel proud.”

