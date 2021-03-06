Marlin returns to PSC in Cajuns' quarterfinal matchup with South Alabama

3E. South Alabama vs. 2W. Louisiana | 5:00 p.m. | ESPN+ | Classic Rock 105.1

Bob Marlin returns to Pensacola State College for the first time as the Cajuns play South Alabama in the Sun Belt quarterfinals Saturday.

Marlin spent five seasons coaching the Pensacola State Pirates, leading the team to a Junior College National Championship in 1993. Saturday will be the first time back in his once home arena since leaving after winning 123 games in five seasons.

"We had a lot of success at the Ross Center, (now) Hartsell Arena. That's what it's named, that was my president when I was there. We won a lot of basketball games there. It'll be different playing there," he said ahead of the team's trip to the panhandle.

The Cajuns will face South Alabama for the first time this year. The Jaguars are the three seed out of the east division. South Alabama has won the last three meetings between the two teams dating back to an SBC opening round matchup in 2019.

