Marlin Named Finalist for Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award

BOSTON, Ma. – Fresh off a Sun Belt Conference Championship, Louisiana’s head men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin was named a finalist for the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Mid-Major Head Coach.

Marlin has led the Ragin’ Cajuns to 26 wins this season, the second most of his NCAA career, and Monday night won the Sun Belt Conference. Marlin’s squad overcame a four-point halftime deficit to knock off South Alabama, 71-66, to return the Ragin’ Cajuns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013-14. Louisiana also defended their home court, going 14-0 in the Cajundome and completing their first perfect season at home since 1972-73.

The Hugh Durham Award, which is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball, is named after a coach who built winning programs at three different universities.

In eight seasons as the head coach at Jacksonville University, Durham became the Dolphins' all-time winningest Division I coach (106 wins), making him the only coach in NCAA history to be the winningest coach (pct. or wins) at three different Division I schools.

The recipient of the 2023 award will be announced in March, in Houston, the site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship.

2022-23 HUGH DURHAM AWARD FINALISTS

Amir Abdur-Rahim, Kennesaw State

Kenneth Blakeney, Howard

Jerrod Calhoun, Youngstown State

Speedy Claxton, Hofstra

Darian DeVries, Drake

Pat Duquette, UMass Lowell

Corey Gipson, Northwestern State

Jason Hooten, Sam Houston

Donte' Jackson, Grambling

James Jones, Yale

Tod Kowalczyk, Toledo

Pat Kelsey, Charleston

Jay Ladner, Southern Miss

Mark Madsen, Utah Valley

Mike Magpayo, UC Riverside

Bob Marlin, Louisiana

Paul Mills, Oral Roberts

Mike Morrell, UNC Asheville

Rick Pitino, Iona

Bob Richey, Furman

