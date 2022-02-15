Marlin deflects Cajuns fans calling for coaching change

LAFAYETTE — It's been a struggle for Louisiana men's basketball this season.

After falling to UT Arlington on Saturday in overtime, Louisiana has lost three straight games, which is also eight losses out of their last 10 contests.

The slump has caused some Cajuns fans to question if head coach Bob Marlin should be on the hot seat.

“I can’t control that,” Marlin said. “I don’t worry about it. I haven’t heard any noise.

Louisiana currently sits at 10-13 overall and 5-8 in the Sun Belt. Over the last 4 seasons, the Cajuns are only 33-35 in conference play.

On the flip side, Marlin is the winningest coach in Sun Belt history and is in the top three all-time in program history.

Marlin understands the recent frustration but also still believes in his methods.

“I know what our guys do every day in practice,” Marlin said. “I know what we've done. There are a couple of reasons why we're struggling. I'm responsible. We haven't been getting it done.”

