Marceaux returns home to boost Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball catcher Kennedy Marceaux has found her way back home.

The Kaplan native returned to the Ragin’ Cajuns after spending her freshman season at Alabama, where she began her collegiate career following a decorated high school run that included Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior.

Despite the opportunity in Tuscaloosa, Marceaux said she began to feel homesick during her lone season with the Crimson Tide. When she entered the transfer portal, a familiar connection helped guide her return.

Louisiana head coach Alyson Habetz had recruited Marceaux out of high school while serving on Alabama’s staff, and that relationship — along with ties to assistant coach Lacy Prejean — made Lafayette a natural landing spot.

Now a sophomore, Marceaux said being back in Acadiana has been everything she hoped for.

“Just being back home, I mean it just means the world to me to have my dad watch me play softball again and just have my parents and all my community back home to be able to come watch me,” Marceaux said. “It’s been a real joy to play with them again.”

Marceaux has also reunited with several former teammates and familiar faces from her travel ball and high school all-star days, adding to the comfort of her return.

Louisiana will look to build momentum this weekend as the Cajuns host Sun Belt Conference leader Marshall in a three-game series at Lamson Park. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

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