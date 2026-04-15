Madyson Manning faces former team LSU in full-circle moment

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball dropped an 8-0 decision to No. 17 LSU, but for one Ragin’ Cajuns player, the matchup carried added meaning.

Former LSU infielder Madyson Manning faced her old team for the second time since transferring to Louisiana, marking a full-circle moment in a key in-state showdown.

Manning spent two seasons in Baton Rouge, starting 21 games for the Tigers before deciding to seek a new opportunity. The West Monroe native transferred to Louisiana last June, trading purple and gold for vermilion and white.

Since joining the Cajuns, Manning has become a regular contributor, starting 33 games this season.

Facing her former program brought a mix of emotions.

“There’s a lot of different emotions,” Manning said. “Of course I’m happy to see everyone from there, but I also kind of have a gut feeling that I want to put it to them.

“But yeah, I mean just happy to be out here with this team and ready to compete. It’s like a different type of feeling when you get to play for each other. Coach Aly {Alyson Habetz} talks a lot about just being able to have fun and play free.”

Despite the loss, Manning’s return highlighted the personal stakes behind a rivalry matchup, as Louisiana continues its push through the season.

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