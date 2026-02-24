Lyon Claims Men's 5K; Murray Sets School Record at SBC Indoor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Henry Lyon claimed the men’s 5,000 meters and posted the top time in qualifying for the 3,000 meters while Lily Murray broke her school record in the women’s weight throw to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns track and field at the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Monday at Birmingham CrossPlex.

The final day of the two-day meet begins at 10 a.m., with coverage available on ESPN+.

Louisiana finished the opening day in second place through five events in the women’s event with 33 points – three points behind first-day leader Texas State (36) – with the men’s team in seventh.

Lyon provided Louisiana’s first individual title on the opening day after posting a time of 14 minutes, 34.11 seconds in the 5K to become the program’s second individual champion in the event. Lyon was one of three Ragin’ Cajuns to score in the event with Jackson Jarrett finishing sixth (14:40.50) and Mason Haley eighth (14:55.68)

Lyon competed in the preliminaries of the men’s 3,000 meters, where his time of 4:13.95 was the fastest, with Louisiana teammate Matthew Maynard qualifying for the final after finishing in fourth (4:24.17).

Murray provided Louisiana’s first points of the day on the women’s side with a third-place performance in the weight throw after posting a mark of 64 feet, 10 ½ inches on her final attempt – breaking her previous record (64-7 ¼) set in the season-opener at the LSU Purple Tiger.

Louisiana placed three runners in the top five in the women’s 5,000 meters with Ella Segura finishing second (16:43.31), Isabelle Russell third (16:43.64) and Chloé Crowell fifth (17:03.62).

Reem Tammam earned a fifth-place finish in the finals of the women’s long jump (19-4 ¾) with the men’s and women’s distance medley relays teams finishing third (10:10.39) and sixth (12:00.15) respectively.

Several Louisiana athletes qualified for finals on Tuesday with Caemon Scott posting the top time (47.96) in the men’s 400 meters. Camren Hardy (6.75) and Mark Daley (6.81) each qualified for the finals in the 60 meters, with the tandem joined Mekhi Boutte in qualifying for the finals in the 200 meters.

Kobe Mendez (8.04) and Michael Frazier III (8.18) each qualified in the 60-meter hurdles for Louisiana with Joshua Quintana (1:54.19) and Reed Boudreaux (1:54.64) earning a spot in the finals of the 800 meters.

Madison Bailey posted a time of 2:13.35 to qualify for the finals in the women’s 800 meters for Louisiana with Juliana Courville earning a spot in the finals (4:57.03) in the 1-Mile run.

2026 Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships (February 23, 2026)

Men’s Team Scores (through five events):

1. South Alabama (37)

2. Texas State (35.5)

3. Southern Miss (28)

4. ULM (26)

5. Marshall (24)

6. Arkansas State (23.5)

7. Louisiana (20)

Women’s Team Scores (through five events):

1. Texas State (36)

2. Louisiana (33)

3. Marshall (27)

4. South Alabama (23)

5. Arkansas State (20)

T6. Coastal Carolina (12)

T6. Southern Miss (12)

T8. App State (7)

T8. James Madison (7)

10. Georgia Southern (6)

T11. Georgia State (5)

T11. Troy (5)

13. ULM (2)

