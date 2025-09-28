Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lunch Winfield scores 5 TD; UL wins 2OT thriller over Marshall

LAFAYETTE — Quarterback Lunch Winfield accounted for five total touchdowns, including the game-winner in double overtime, as Louisiana edged Marshall 54-51 on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s Sun Belt title game.

The Cajuns (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt), who managed only three points in last year’s championship loss to the Thundering Herd, erupted for 21 fourth-quarter points and outscored Marshall 37-20 after halftime to pull off the comeback.

Marshall (3-2, 0-1) jumped ahead early in the second half behind Michael Allen’s 68-yard touchdown run and a pick-six by defensive lineman Paul Hutson that made it 31-17. But Winfield entered the game in relief for Daneil Beale and sparked the Cajuns with three passing scores and two rushing touchdowns.

Winfield led a 65-yard march capped by a 2-yard keeper to pull Louisiana within 34-27, then tied it with a 45-yard strike to Charles Robertson with 4:27 to play. After Marshall regained the lead on Carlos Del Rio-Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Lacey with 1:01 left, Winfield answered with a 27-yard touchdown to Dale Martin with 16 seconds remaining to force overtime.

In the first extra period, Zylan Perry, who finished with 75 yards and two scores, struck quickly with a 25-yard touchdown run, but the Herd forced double overtime on Del Rio-Wilson’s 3-yard pass to Adrian Norton. After Marshall settled for a field goal, Winfield sealed the win with a 10-yard rushing touchdown — his third on the ground — to end the shootout.

The Cajuns will have a bye week before returning to action in Sun Belt play against James Madison on Oct. 1.

