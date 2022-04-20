LSU outlasts UL in final edition of Wally Pontiff Classic

BATON ROUGE — After an early home run derby between the Cajuns and Tigers, No. 22 LSU score five runs in the fourth inning to secure the win, 8-4, on Tuesday, April 19.

LSU's Trey Morgan and Jordan Thompson hit solo home runs in the early frames of the contest while UL's Conner Kimple and Carson Roccaforte had home runs of their own.

The Cajuns (20-16) will travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Southern in a three-game series beginning on Friday, April 22.

Meanwhile, LSU (24-12) will square off with Missouri in a three-game series beginning on Thursday, April 21.

