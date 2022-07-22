Louisiana's Tyler Robertson will sign with Padres

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana third baseman Tyler Robertson announced that he would be signing with the San Diego Padres on Friday, July 22.

Robertson was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 14th round with the 420th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, July 19.

The junior is the first-ever Ragin' Cajun to be picked by San Diego.

"It's a very big dream come true," Robertson said. "I've been playing since all six and have been working my butt off. It's all I could ever wish for, and I just have to thank everyone that's helped me this whole process. I'm just blessed beyond measure. I'm very excited. It's a dream come true for sure."

Robertson had a .314 batting average last season with UL and was 3rd on the team with 41 runs and 66 hits.

