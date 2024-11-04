Louisiana’s Season Opener Spoiled by Late NIU Comeback

DEKALB, Ill. – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team was dealt a heartbreaking loss in the 2024-25 season opener as Northern Illinois posted a game-winning shot in the final minute to claim a 57-55 win in the MAC-SBC Challenge contest held on Monday, November 4 at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois.

NIU, which used the three-point shot to keep pace with UL the entire contest knocking down 11 total, posted the final three triples in the fourth quarter to draw even at 55-all by the 2:49 mark.

With 0:31 remaining an offensive rebound led to a putback basket that broke the tie and the Huskies defense which held Louisiana scoreless the final 8:38 of the game made two defensive stops.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (0-1) had carried the lead the entire second half prior to the Huskies (1-0) game-winning rally.

Louisiana jumped in front 28-27 with 2:37 left in the first half on a Lanay Wheaton basket and kept building the advantage in the second half, leading by as much as 11 points after back-to-back swipe and scores from Kamryn Jones opened a 49-38 lead at 1:55 of the third.

Jones scored two quick baskets at the start of the fourth, the latter at 8:38 making it 55-46. The NIU defense went in lockdown mode afterwards, forcing the Cajuns to miss their final 13 shot attempts.

Wheaton led a trio of Cajuns in double figures with 17 points on eight field goal makes. Jones and Tamiah Robinson each scored 11 points.

Robinson hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds helping Louisiana to a 44-41 advantage for the contest. With a combined eight offensive rebounds, Jones (5) and Robinson (3) accounted for the bulk of UL’s 18 boards on the offensive end.

The Huskies’ marksmanship from beyond the arc was paced by Chelby Koker who successfully converted 5-of-6 attempts as part of her game-high, 18-point effort.

Monday’s matchup marked the first meeting between Louisiana and NIU in program history. The Ragin’ Cajuns opened the season on the road for the first time since November 2016.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana returns home on Monday night to begin preparing for its home opener that's set for Friday, November 8 vs. Loyola (La.) at the Cajundome. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The contest with the Wolf Pack starts a four-game homestand for the Ragin' Cajuns that keeps the team at home until Thanksgiving.

Admission for the entire homestand – and all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public.

