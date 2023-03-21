Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana's Nezuh Named Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week

Junior right-hander helped lead Louisiana to sweep of Arkansas State in SBC opener
A1_01694.jpeg
UL Athletics
Jackson Nezuh pitched a career-high 8.0 innings and struck out a career-high nine batters in claiming his third straight decision.
A1_01694.jpeg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 16:12:05-04

NEW ORLEANS – Two days after a brilliant performance on the mound to help the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team claim a sweep in its Sun Belt Conference opener, junior right-hander Jackson Nezuh was named the SBC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Nezuh, a St. Cloud, Fla., native, improved his record to 3-0 on the season after he took a perfect game into the seventh inning in Louisiana's 3-1 win over Arkansas State in the SBC series finale on Sunday. Nezuh pitched a career-high 8.0 innings and struck out a career-high nine batters in claiming his third straight decision.

He retired the first 18 batters he faced before the Red Wolves broke up the perfect game with a pair of walks to lead off the seventh inning before breaking up the no-hitter with a single. Nezuh combined with Blake Marshall on Louisiana's second two-hit performance in five games.

The Florida State transfer, who earned his first victory against now nationally-ranked Campbell on March 5, has posted a 24-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his last three outings and is second on the team in strikeouts (32) heading into a three-game SBC road series at South Alabama beginning on Friday.

Louisiana (14-6) opens a five-game week on Tuesday with a midweek contest against Grambling at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park before hosting Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday at 6.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.