Louisiana's Nezuh Named Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Two days after a brilliant performance on the mound to help the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team claim a sweep in its Sun Belt Conference opener, junior right-hander Jackson Nezuh was named the SBC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Nezuh, a St. Cloud, Fla., native, improved his record to 3-0 on the season after he took a perfect game into the seventh inning in Louisiana's 3-1 win over Arkansas State in the SBC series finale on Sunday. Nezuh pitched a career-high 8.0 innings and struck out a career-high nine batters in claiming his third straight decision.

He retired the first 18 batters he faced before the Red Wolves broke up the perfect game with a pair of walks to lead off the seventh inning before breaking up the no-hitter with a single. Nezuh combined with Blake Marshall on Louisiana's second two-hit performance in five games.

The Florida State transfer, who earned his first victory against now nationally-ranked Campbell on March 5, has posted a 24-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his last three outings and is second on the team in strikeouts (32) heading into a three-game SBC road series at South Alabama beginning on Friday.

Louisiana (14-6) opens a five-game week on Tuesday with a midweek contest against Grambling at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park before hosting Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday at 6.

