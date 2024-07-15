Louisiana's LP Langevin Selected By Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft

LAFAYETTE – All-American pitcher LP Langevin became the second Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns player in as many days selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft when he was a fourth-round (No. 105 overall) selection on Monday by the Kansas City Royals.

The selection of Langevin, the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, marked the second consecutive season a Louisiana player was picked by the Royals after Carson Roccaforte was a Competitive Balance-B choice in 2023.

Rounds 3-10 are being held on Monday. The draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

The Quebec City, Quebec, native joined first-round selection Kyle DeBarge (No. 33 overall, Minnesota Twins) as the first Ragin’ Cajuns duo to be drafted in the top five rounds in program history.

Langevin, a first-team All-Sun Belt and All-Louisiana choice, posted a 6-1 record on the mound for the Ragin' Cajuns with a 3.73 ERA and seven saves. The right-hander finished as the SBC leader in strikeouts (106), fewest hits allowed (40) and fewest runs allowed (27).

He was third nationally among DI pitchers in strikeouts per nine innings (15.22) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.74).

Langevin was tied for third in saves among SBC pitchers, seventh in ERA and tied for ninth in wins. He recorded most strikeouts in a season by a Cajuns pitcher since Zach Osborne (112) in 2010.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel