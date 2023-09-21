Watch Now
Louisiana's Kendre Gant, named highest graded linebacker in nation

Gant nabbed 2 sacks this past weekend at UAB
Posted at 10:55 PM, Sep 20, 2023
LAFAYETTE — In Louisiana news, linebacker Kendre Gant has been named as the highest graded linebacker in the nation, according to PFF.

The redshirt junior has accounted for 16 total tackles, 2 sacks, those two from this weekend against UAB and 1 forced fumble.

Gant suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for some time before the season, but he says he's back and he's better.

"In fall camp, we did a lot of banging. I had my doubts in fall camp, like going into fall camp but once I got through fall camp I was ok. Now, I know I'm ready and now I know my shoulder is fully prepared to go on and play a full season."

