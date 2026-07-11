Louisiana's Cody Brasch embraces faith as MLB Draft approaches

LAFAYETTE — As the MLB Draft draws near, former Louisiana right-handed pitcher Cody Brasch admits the excitement has been matched by uncertainty.

The draft begins Saturday, and after months of waiting, Brasch said the process has tested both his patience and perspective.

"It's been very exciting," Brasch said. "Honestly, it's been kind of stressful as well because of the wait. I've had to wait a couple months and not really do anything, not playing summer ball. It's definitely exciting but stressful at the same time."

Instead of playing competitively this summer, Brasch has spent his days training at Nomad Baseball in Lewisville, Texas where he works out for several hours while staying ready for the opportunity he hopes comes this weekend.

"I want to make sure I'm staying in shape for when, Lord willing, my name gets called Saturday or Sunday and I get shipped off to Florida or Arizona," he said.

The draft process has also introduced Brasch to the business side of professional baseball.

"It's a business," he said. "You're not really a player anymore. You're like an asset that a team is trying to add to make their organization better. It's interesting to see how each team treats you and how interested they are."

Throughout the uncertainty, Brasch said his faith has remained his foundation.

"I definitely feel the anxiety and the stress about it," he said. "But I kind of just think to myself, 'Lord willing I get drafted.' If I get drafted, then it's God's will, and I'm going to take that opportunity and do as much as I can with it."

Brasch is coming off a standout season with the Ragin' Cajuns that elevated his draft stock. In lone season in Lafayette, the 6-foot-3, 205 pounder threw 74.2 innings, allowed 53 hits, and struck out 82. He also finished with a 2.77 ERA.

Looking back, he said he never expected his final collegiate season would position him this well.

"It's honestly kind of surreal," Brasch said. "The coaching staff at UL, the coaches at Nomad and the people back home have built me up every single year so I could have that season and live out my dream of playing professional baseball."

If selected, Brasch will join a growing list of Louisiana players who have used the program as a springboard to professional baseball. He said becoming part of that legacy would be an honor.

"I'm so thankful to UL, the coaches, the players and the fans," Brasch said. "I always told my mom and dad that God brought me to this place for a reason."

Reflecting on his path from Tyler Junior College to Louisiana and now the doorstep of professional baseball, Brasch said every obstacle has been worthwhile.

"It was 100% worth it," Brasch said. "The journey was hard, it was rough, but the payout feels way bigger. All the grinding and the injuries made me ready for this moment and for everything that comes after the draft."

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