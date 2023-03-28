Louisiana's Brock Earns SBC, National Weekly Honors

LAFAYETTE – Junior catcher Julian Brock picked up a pair of weekly awards after leading the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team to four wins in five games, capped by a Sun Belt Conference series victory at South Alabama.

Brock was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Week on Tuesday in a release by the league office on Tuesday. The Preseason First-Team All-SBC catcher was honored on Monday when he was named to Collegiate Baseball’s Player of the Week list.

The Buster Posey Award Watch List member posted a slash line of .529/1.471/.591 with five home runs and 14 RBI in leading Louisiana to a 4-1 record on the week and its first series win at South Alabama since 2016.

Brock homered in four of five games during the week for the Ragin’ Cajuns, homering twice in an eight-run, fifth inning to open the week last Tuesday against Grambling. He opened the inning with a solo blast to left before hitting a grand slam - his second in three games - to cap off the inning.

In a three-game, SBC series at South Alabama, Brock was 5-for-10 with three homers, eight RBI and six runs scored. Brock was 3-for-6 with a pair of homers and six RBI in leading Louisiana to a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, beginning with a 22-5 victory in the opener. He was part of an offensive barrage for Louisiana which scored its most runs against the Jaguars in a three-game series (43) and the most runs scored (22) in Mobile while claiming its first SBC doubleheader sweep since 2019.

SBC co-leader Louisiana (18-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) will return to action beginning Friday when it opens a three-game series against App State (13-9, 4-2 Sun Belt) at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the series resuming on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel