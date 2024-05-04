Louisiana Wraps Up Regular Season Extending SBC Series Win Streak

LAFAYETTE – Laney Credeur provided the quick response and Sam Landry closed the door on Troy as the 17th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team clinched another Sun Belt series victory with a 4-1 win on Saturday, May 4 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Credeur’s two-run single in the bottom of the first lifted Louisiana (40-16, 22-2 SBC) out of an early 1-0 deficit then Landry took over in the top of the second and proceeded to pitch 4-2/3 innings of scoreless three-hit softball.

The offense picked up insurance with timely two-out hitting in the fourth inning, pushing across two runs keyed by back-to-back hits from Cecilia Vasquez and Kayla Falterman for a 4-1 edge.

From there Landry and Chloe Riassetto, who closed in the seventh, matched Trojans starting pitcher Libby Baker in posting zeroes on the scoreboard and preserving the lead.

With the win, Louisiana extended its nation-leading total of consecutive conference series won to 89 straight to continue a streak that dates back to March 2013. UL won the rubber match of a series for the 15th time during the streak and overcame a series deficit to Troy (33-21, 13-11 SBC) for the second straight season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, now winners of 31 of the past 35 games since March 3, reached the 40-win mark for the 25th consecutive season.

The Trojans scored first for the third time in as many games in the series, but the momentum changed when Credeur (1-for-3, 2 RBI) picked the perfect spot for her first hit of the weekend to plate Mihyia Davis (leadoff walk) and Maddie Hayden (reached on error) with the go-ahead runs.

Landry (4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K) proved to be the stopper for the Cajuns a second straight day and with the performance closed the series with eight consecutive scoreless innings pitched in relief.

Falterman, whose hit through the left side opened scoring in the two-run fourth, finished tied for the series lead with three hits and upped her average to .476 (10-of-21) dating back to the April 23 game vs. LSU.

UL increased its all-time series lead over Troy to 50-8 which now includes a 27-3 mark at Lamson Park. The Ragin’ Cajuns captured the series win over the Trojans for the 18th time in as many SBC meetings.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana travels to San Marcos, Texas in search of a fifth consecutive Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship. The league’s postseason event runs from Wednesday-Saturday, May 8-11 at Bobcat Softball Stadium on the campus of Texas State University.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have earned a bye from action on the opening day of the SBC Tournament and will begin their title defense on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. against the winner of the No. 8-9 contest.

